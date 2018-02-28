Tributes for beloved police officer after sudden death

SORELY MISSED: A funeral will be held on Friday for Senior Sergeant Troy Salton, who died unexpectedly last week.

SORELY MISSED: A funeral will be held on Friday for Senior Sergeant Troy Salton, who died unexpectedly last week. Francis Witsenhuysen

THE Lowood community has been rocked by the sudden death of local policeman Senior Sergeant Troy Salton last week.

Well-known and respected in the community as the Officer in Charge (OIC) at the Lowood station, Troy died in a tragic accident at his home on Friday.

He is survived by his wife Yvonne and two children.

Acting Lowood OIC Senior Sergeant Bruce Peel said his friend and colleague would be sorely missed.

"He was a much-loved officer. On the job he was caring, flexible, adaptable and he had this unbelievable way of being gentle but high achieving and people always rallied around him," Snr Sgt Peel said.

"He brought a lot of neighbouring stations in the region together and built a unity and collaborative spirit among them that will continue to benefit the community."

He said the stoicism and solidarity among the remaining officers at the station in supporting each other through the loss was a tribute to Troy fostering a good culture there.

"Really, the thing with Troy is that he was honestly such a lovely human being."

Snr Sgt Salton was a member of the police service for more than 26 years.

He took up the role at Lowood in May 2016 and prior to that he performed duty for a number of years in the Ipswich District Child Protection and Investigation Unit (formerly Juvenile Aid Bureau) where he formed the Suspected Child Abuse and Neglect team in 2009.

All current and former members are invited to attend Troy's funeral at the Cityhope Church, 332 Ripley Road, Flinders View at 10.30am on Friday, March 2.

No flowers at the family's request.