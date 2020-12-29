Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Lowood police have been encouraged by driver’s safer driving habits this season.
Lowood police have been encouraged by driver’s safer driving habits this season.
News

Lowood police encouraged by driver behaviour over Christmas

Hugh Suffell
29th Dec 2020 9:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

LOCAL police say they have been encouraged by motorists’ positive driving behaviour during the Christmas weekend.

Lowood police Officer-in-Charge Senior Sergeant James Bromley said zero drink drivers were charged in the Lowood division between December 24 to 28, as his officers targeted key hot spots for poor driver behaviour.

Sergeant Bromley said it was “encouraging” to see that the community had adopted safer driving habits after warning that police would be out in force this holiday season.

Sergeant Bromley said he was pleased that residents planned Christmas celebrations to ensure that they did not drink and drive.

Lowood Police will continue with the Christmas Road Safety campaign and enforcement of the Fatal Five: speeding, drink driving, seat belts, driver distraction and fatigue, Sergeant Bromley reiterated.

Read more stories by Hugh Suffell.

lowood police
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police seize 73 cars in battle against neighbourhood hoons

        Premium Content Police seize 73 cars in battle against neighbourhood hoons

        Crime During 2020, cops slapped dangerous driving charges on more than 240 drivers

        SOLD: Most expensive Ipswich houses to sell in 2020

        Premium Content SOLD: Most expensive Ipswich houses to sell in 2020

        Property See the top 10 most expensive homes to sell within 20 minutes of the CBD this...

        Hornets all-rounder Jack to feast on next Big Bash call-up

        Premium Content Hornets all-rounder Jack to feast on next Big Bash call-up

        Cricket Wood thriving on professional cricket life in Brisbane Heat bubble. See how the...

        UPDATE: Driver hospitalised after Lake Wivenhoe rollover

        Premium Content UPDATE: Driver hospitalised after Lake Wivenhoe rollover

        Breaking The driver has been transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.