Lowood Library visits skyrocket after overhaul

BRICKS: The $700,000 refurbishment of the Lowood Library and Council Customer Service Centre was completed in November. Contributed

BUILD IT and they will come.

With the Lowood Library and Council Customer Service Centre gaining a $700,000 refurbishment, completed in November last year, it has resulted in a huge boom in visitors.

Almost 30,000 people visited the Lowood Library in the last financial year, which is an increase of 53.8% over the previous year.

It also recorded 528 new members join the Lowood branch - one of four within the Somerset region - over the same period.

The new facility almost doubled in size and provides more computers and technology for the community to use, charging points for technology,as well as a more comprehensive catalogue of books, ebooks, audio content, dvds, magazines.

The site also includes an enclosed outdoor area, more seating and an open planned children's area.

Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the substantial increase of visitors was attributed to the overhaul of the facility.

"It's fantastic to see so many people using the library to learn and improve their literacy, engage with the community through various workshops and programs and just spend time in the space using the facilities that are provided to residents for free," Cr Lehmann said.

"All our libraries are a great place for the community to come together.

"They provide a space to learn, interact and engage through the delivery of various projects, workshops and services."

Residents and visitors who join as a free member of Somerset libraries - which now stands at more than 10,000 - have access to a wide range of free resources and activities.

Somerset libraries offer programs such as the First Five Forever Program, Lego workshops and story time for children.

There are also IT workshops and one-on-one tutorials for seniors, art and craft workshops and author talks available.

All services and activities are free.

Visitor numbers also increased, albeit not as drastically, at branches in Esk and Toogoolawah.