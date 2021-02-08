Lowood High’s Dux has remedy for succeeding in Year 12

A special seat Hayley Diesing painted with her friends will be her fondest memory of Year 12.

But a framed plaque honouring reading Lowood State High School Dux of 2020 will be Hayley's most triumphant.

Hayley received an ATAR of 92.3 after studying English, biology, chemistry, legal studies and maths general.

In Year 11 she had goals to become a lawyer, but thought it was "too much reading".

"I had a job at a pharmacy, and I started being fascinated by what they were doing," Hayley said.

"When I got further into Year 12, I thought I could do pharmacy."

Lowood State High School principal Stacey Beu, with highest ATAR student for 2020 Emily Stephen, DUX recipient Hayley Diesing, and head of senior schooling Stacey Mallett. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

Hayley needed an ATAR of 84 to be accepted into pharmacy studies at university, and this year she will commence her tertiary studies at University of Queensland.

Looking back, the 18-year-old said she can't remember the studying, crying or feeling overwhelmed, but remembers time with her friends and creating memories.

She said the manual arts teacher asked if they wanted an old chair that was found in a shed.

It was the remedy to avoid sitting on the ground.

Lowood State High School DUX recipient Hayley Diesing. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

"We didn't like the green colour, so we painted it grey and put different coloured circles on it," Hayley said.

"We then put inspirational quotes in the circles and that's what we sat on every day at lunch."

Hayley was one of 19 Lowood State High School students that obtained an ATAR university ranking.

Her accolade was presented at the school's leaders induction ceremony on Monday, February 8.

Principal Stacey Beu said 100 per cent of the school's Year 12 students who applied to QTAC for tertiary studies received an offer.

From the 2020 cohort of 75 students, 61 graduated with a certificate III or higher.