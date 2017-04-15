Lowood development company's second try after refusal

A DEVELOPEMENT company whose application for residential subdivision at Lowood was refused will have to meet strict criteria before they can re-apply.

Bennett and Bennett, on behalf of their client, lodged an application for an 88 lot residential subdivision at Lindemans Rd, Lowood in April last year but it did not comply with noise and air protection policy.

Somerset Regional Council refused the application on the grounds it was not consistent with the council's planning scheme intentions and it did not demonstrate compliance with environmental protection and noise and air policy.

Bennett and Bennett has sought the council's permission to lodge a new development application for a 98 lot residential subdivision.

Documents show the planning consultants' new application will have to minimise adverse impacts on community health and safety and meet noise and air quality standards.

The application will also have to demonstrate the development proposal cannot be accommodated elsewhere within Lowood, and there is an 'overriding need' for the development.