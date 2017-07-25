Lowndes hails Raceway as track 'I really enjoy'

QUEENSLAND Raceway has always been dear to Craig Lowndes' heart.

He has competed in every Supercars Championship round at Queensland Raceway since the first in 1999 and has secured a record 12 championship wins. Looking at the electronic version of the planned $52 million reconfiguration, Lowndes said it would be a "world leading circuit when it is finished".

The challenging track has been kind to him.

"The circuit has six corners and you've got to get all those six corners correct otherwise you are going to be mid-pack," he said.

"We have a great record here and it is a track that I really enjoy. Why I have had great success at the track, I don't know. But for us it is a challenging track. I can remember racing the Queensland 500 here so it has definitely undertaken a number of configurations of racing styles.

"It is also great for the spectators because you can sit up on the hill and see the whole layout, and that is quite unique. Having the drag strip beside it and the go-karts means it is a complete complex and not just a racetrack."

When the QT revealed the additions and modifications to the 'paperclip' track last year it was hailed by Supercars driver James Courtney.

"Everyone loves a new circuit.. and I like the fact that we will be coming into turn two quite a bit quicker," he said at the time

Supercars great Jamie Whincup said the upgrade, confirmed by Acting Mayor Paul Tully yesterday, would have other advantages.

"As a driver what is critical is that we have got great places to race at, that are not only enjoyable to race at but are safe as well," he said.

"This (modification) will mean a big safety improvement at Queensland Raceway."