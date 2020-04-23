Ipswich could have it's lowest April rainfall in two decades.

Cordell Richardson

SUNNY weather is expected to continue through to the end of the week as it looks extremely likely this will be the lowest April rainfall in two decades.

Today will be mostly sunny according to the Bureau of Meteorology, reaching a maximum temperature of 29 degrees and with only a five per cent chance of rain.

Similar weather is predicted to continue going into the weekend with a maximum of 30 degrees tomorrow with no chance of rain, and a top of 29 degrees Saturday and Sunday with a 10 per cent chance of rain both days.

As we near the end of the month, it doesn't look hopeful that Ipswich will see much rain over the next week.

This month could potentially be the lowest April total in the last 20 years if we don't see more than 1mm within 8 days - we've received 3.6mm so far and the lowest in recorded history is 5mm in 2007.

The average rainfall for April is usually about 43mm.

The last time April reached the average amount of rain was in 2015, when 95mm fell throughout the 8 days that it rained.

The first two months of the year have seen far more rainfall compared to last year, with January receiving 70mm compared to 5mm, February receiving 189mm compared to 13.

62mm of rain fell last month whereas 119mm fell in March 2019.