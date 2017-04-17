REVEALED: Low-speed roads are Ipswich's deadliest

A truck roll over on the Warrego Highway at Haigslea on Monday. Photo: Sarah Harvey / The Queensland Times

THE most dangerous roads in Ipswich are not the ones with the highest speed limits.

Throughout much of Queensland the deadliest roads where those with 100 and 110kmh speed limits. But in the Ipswich region two in five road deaths occurred on 60kmh roads.

Government crash statistics show 133 people were killed on Ipswich roads between 2001 and 2016. Of those, 53 deaths occurred on 60kmh roads. Roads with 100 or 110kmh limits were the second deadliest with 40 deaths.

Twenty people were killed on Ipswich's slowest roads, 50kmh and below. A further 15 people were killed on roads with an 80kmh or 90kmh speed limit and five people died on 70kmh roads.

RACQ spokeswoman Lauren Ritchie said even though driving at high speeds was more dangerous, there was often more traffic on lower speed roads.

"In more built-up areas there are more cars to interact with, but you are usually travelling at lower speeds," Ms Ritchie said.

She said making roads, cars and drivers safer was the key to saving lives on our roads.

"Making roads safer means things like wide shoulders and audible strips on the roads, so if you do make an error it doesn't have to be fatal," she said.

But Ms Ritchie said it was vital drivers avoided the fatal five driving mistakes: speeding, driving intoxicated, not wearing a seatbelt, driving fatigued and driving distracted.

"You have to be up for the challenge of driving safely every time," she said.