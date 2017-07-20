Low income earners offered free tax help

LOW income earners who need some help to get the most out of their tax returns have the chance to get some free expert tax advice.

The Somerset community can access free tax help sessions at the council's Fernvale Futures Complex until the end of October.

The service managed with the help of volunteers who have been trained, accredited and supported by the Australian Taxation Office (ATO).

Tax Help is suitable for people with simple tax affairs who earn about $60,000 a year or less.

Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann welcomed the return of the valuable service to the region.

"This service is of great benefit to residents especially lower income earners in the region," Cr Lehmann said.

"Council is providing free use of the Fernvale Futures Complex to the ATO to enable the service to be delivered to Somerset residents.

"We are committed to bringing services to Somerset that can benefit our community and giving our residents access to Tax Help is just another way we can do that."

Bookings for the free service are required and can be made by phoning the Fernvale Futures Complex on (07) 5427 0200.

The tax help sessions will be on Tuesday's and will run fortnightly until the end of October.