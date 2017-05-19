RAAF Globemaster to fly as low as 150m over Ipswich Show

The aircraft will fly from south to north over the showground at an altitude of 150 metres.

A flypast by an Air Force C-17A Globemaster III transport aircraft will launch the 144th Ipswich Show today.

The aircraft, flying from nearby RAAF Base Amberley, will approach the showgrounds from the South, and fly over at 2.19pm at an altitude of 150 metres.

Please note that this flypast is subject to variables including weather, air traffic control, and operational availability; and may be subject to cancellation at short notice.

On the ground, the Ipswich Show will be opened by Group Captain David Turner, Chief of Staff for Combat Support Group, who is also from RAAF Base Amberley.

Defence is a proud part of the Ipswich community, and honoured for the opportunity to participate in the opening of this event.

The eight C-17A Globemasters operated by No. 36 Squadron at RAAF Base Amberley are a familiar sight in the sky over Ipswich, and are used by Defence for strategic airlift of cargo and personnel to support Defence operations around the globe.

>>YOUR GUIDE: Everything you need to know about the 2017 Ipswich Show

Their talents also run towards tactical airlift operations, with the aircraft being capable of landing on semi-prepared runways, and aerial delivery of cargo and paratroops.

Carrying Mobile Air Load Teams and Aero-Medical Evacuation personnel, No. 36 Squadron and its C-17As have been a key part of how Defence responds to emergencies and disaster relief events nationally and around the globe.

What: Flypast by an Air Force C-17A Globemaster III to open the 144th Annual Ipswich Show

When: Friday, 19 May 2017. The flypast will occur at approximately 2.19pm