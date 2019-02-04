Low-flying choppers over Ipswich from today

ENERGEX will have eyes in the sky above Ipswich and surrounds this week from today using a helicopter to inspect the area's electricity network for any storm damage suffered this summer.

The helicopter patrols reduce the amount of time to survey overhead powerlines dramatically compared to vehicle patrols that follow roads, and can be up to 20 times quicker on powerlines in mountainous terrain or on private property.

The airborne work is also supplemented by traditional power network inspections carried out on foot and in vehicles.

At times the helicopters will need to fly at relatively low altitudes and may also need to turn widely or cross properties to follow the powerlines.

Every attempt will be made to minimise inconvenience to residents and animals, but due to the nature of the inspections residents should consider securing or moving timid animals away from powerline towers.

Details on the program are available by phoning the Energex customer contact centre on 131253 during business hours.