Local residents may see the helicopter moving relatively quickly and at a low level along our transmission lines. Contributed
News

Low-flying chopper patrols take off this month

10th Oct 2018 12:00 AM

HELICOPTER patrols across Southern Queensland over the coming weeks will help Powerlink Queensland maintain the reliability and safety of its electricity network.

Patrols will operate in Mt Crosby, Laidley, Tarong, Chinchilla and Condamine.

Powerlink Operations and Service Delivery manager Gary Edwards said the inspections were essential to Powerlink's ongoing maintenance program to ensure the transmission network is safe for the community and staff.

"Local residents may see the helicopter moving relatively quickly and at a low level along our transmission lines and, in some instances, it may need to hover to enable closer inspection of the lines," he said.

Mr Edwards said Powerlink was aware low-flying helicopters had the potential to startle livestock. He encouraged anyone with questions about the patrols and the planned timing to contact Powerlink.

Phone 1800635369 during business hours or visit www.powerlink.com.au and go to Network and Maintenance/Helicopter activities.

electricity network inspections powerlink queensland
Ipswich Queensland Times

