Low cost sport and exercise clinic open in Ipswich

Clinic manager Merendi Leverett is joined by USQ Sport and Exercise students Zarah Carroll-Kelly, Jane Shakespear-Druery, Ryan Horton and Lauren Jericho.

Clinic manager Merendi Leverett is joined by USQ Sport and Exercise students Zarah Carroll-Kelly, Jane Shakespear-Druery, Ryan Horton and Lauren Jericho.

THE public can access a new sport and exercise clinic at the University of Southern Queensland in Ipswich.

USQ Sport and Exercise students will be able to develop and extend their skills while providing the community with low-cost health services at the student-led facility.

On offer is a range of exercise interventions in areas ranging from chronic health conditions, such as arthritis, diabetes and obesity, to injury treatment and management.

Associate Professor Jennifer Kelly, Head of USQ's School of Health and Wellbeing, said the Ipswich clinic would address barriers that currently prevent people accessing exercise physiology services.

"USQ is dedicated to providing educational opportunities that enable people to meet current and future needs associated with shaping, promoting and maintaining a healthy community,” Associate Professor Kelly said

"This clinic provides quality services and treatment options to people who cannot pay to see an exercise physiologist privately, have used all their Medicare benefits or have completed a hospital-based health program and now need to transition to community based programs.

"It fills a real gap in the community and ensures people in Ipswich and the surrounding areas can continue the progress they have made to improve their quality of life through exercise.”

Health assessments and consultations are conducted before the client commences individual or group exercise sessions under the supervision of an exercise physiologist accredited with Exercise and Sports Science Australia.

Clinic manager Merendi Leverett said the opportunity for students to work with real clients in a clinical training environment would enhance their knowledge and skills in strength and conditioning training, health assessments and biomechanics.

"We are very proud of the new clinic, which also provides our students with an excellent opportunity to develop communication skills, demonstrate their competence and to translate theory into practice,” she said.

"While working with clients, students will gain experience in conducting client assessments and delivering safe, evidence-based exercise programs designed to meet the needs and goals of clients.

"Students will also gain valuable insights into the day-to-day operations of an exercise clinic to prepare them for the transition to employment as an allied health professional.”

USQ's Sport and Exercise Science, Health and Wellbeing Clinic is open to the public and no referrals are required.