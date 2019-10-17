Low-cost initiative supports struggling families into homes

A PARTNERSHIP between an Ipswich housing provider and the State Government is boosting the stock of affordable housing for families in need of a roof over their head, and giving them the framework to one day call it their own.

Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard said the Government was working in collaboration with Churches of Christ Housing Services to deliver 20 "turn-key" homes through the Partnering for Growth initiative.

A mix of two, three and four-bedroom properties have been secured in the Ecco Ripley master planned community, some which feature accessibility features for people with disabilities.

Seven of the dwellings are under construction and due for completion in February.

"These new homes will be able to provide immediate assistance for local families, the first of which have already moved in to their new homes," she said.

Churches of Christ general manager Frances Paterson-Fleider said the initiative would assist struggling families and individuals searching for accommodation.

"Through this program we are able to provide homes for people in need to support them to have the opportunity to learn, work, engage and be involved in their communities," she said.

"One of our goals through the program is to support our tenants towards buying their Ripley home under a low-cost home ownership initiative we have developed.

"By partnering with the Queensland Government, we are able to better address the diverse housing needs of the Ipswich community."

Ms Howard said the additional homes added to the 147 affordable homes commenced in Ipswich by the Palaszczuk Government, with 51 jobs supported by the construction of local social housing.

"Here in Ipswich the Palaszczuk Labor Government is delivering social and affordable housing for our growing community, providing families with safe, secure and affordable homes," she said.

"On top of the 5500 homes we are building across Queensland, we are partnering with organisations like Churches of Christ to unlock equity to build on our housing construction with additional new homes like these in Ripley.

Ms Howard said the Partnering for Growth scheme is a key element of the Queensland Housing Strategy that is building thousands of new social and affordable homes across the state, and supporting thousands of construction sector jobs.

"Partnering for Growth unlocks $2 billion in Queensland Government equity to ensure providers can leverage growth from our existing investment in social and affordable housing," she said.

"These new construction projects demonstrate how the Queensland Housing Strategy is totally transforming the way housing services are delivered across the state."