Low cost activities to help you achieve your fitness goals

Chelsea Rees and Ashton Greaves from The Ipswich Hospital Foundation are encouraging locals to sign up for their Fit4Life program.

IF your new year resolution was to become fitter and healthier, the Ipswich Hospital Foundation is here to help make your goals stick.

Its Fit4Life fitness program has started once again for 2019, providing Ipswich residents access to low cost fitness activities.

The summer timetable includes group activities such as aqua aerobics, boxercise, zumba, circuit training, pilates, walking and running groups, as well as mums-and-bubs groups.

Ipswich Hospital Foundation events and program manager Ashton Greaves said Fit4Life was aimed at helping residents make their health a priority.

"Fit4Life has been running for over 10 years and it has just continued to grow over that time," she said.

"It started with just a few things on the timetable but now there's 22 activities.

"The maximum price you will pay is only $5. Our walking groups, for example, costs $2.

"It's all about getting people active and giving them a low cost option to get them started to see through their health and fitness journey."

Aqua fitness classes, run by Sheree Gibson at the Bundamba pool, are part of the Ipswich Hospital Foundation Fit4Life program. Cordell Richardson

Chelsea Rees from Ipswich Hospital Foundation said if people were healthier, they could save themselves a few trips to the hospital in later years.

"This is a preventative measure to keep people out of hospital," she said.

"In the past we have had doctors and GPs referring their patients to the program, just as a way of keeping them healthier."

The foundation offers both a summer and a winter program, so you can keep moving all year round.

"For the winter program, we just change a few things around and move some of the activities indoors for winter. We have about two weeks off at Christmas but that's all," Ms Greaves said.

The classes are suitable for anyone aged 16 and older, and all fitness types.

For more information about the Fit4Life program, log onto www.ihfoundation. org.au/get-active.