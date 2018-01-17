Lovingly cared for marijuana plant adds to man's pain

SIMON David Garside cultivated himself a marijuana plant at his Gailes home.

To help it grow, he would put it outside in the sunshine during the day.

Worried it might get nicked, he would also dutifully bring the plant inside at night.

Garside, 40, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to producing a dangerous drug, possession of a dangerous drug and drug water pipe.

Prosecutor Sergeant Chris O'Neill said police searched Garside's home at 7am on September 6 last year, locating dried cannabis leaf and a water pipe in a box, and another small amount of dried cannabis.

"He says he was growing the plant from seed in a pot," Sgt O'Neill said.

"He takes it out to the sun during the day and inside at night so no one steals it.

"He says it was for pain relief."

A clip-seal bag held cannabis seed.

Garside told magistrate Virginia Sturgess that although he knew it was against the law he refused to take morphine or other drugs for the pain he suffered.

"A few beers and a couple of cones (helps)," he said.

Ms Sturgess said Garside had similar offences back in 2015.

He was convicted and fined $500.