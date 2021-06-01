Menu
News

Loved ones to gather in memory of adored CQ teen

Kristen Booth
1st Jun 2021 12:00 AM
Central Queensland teenager Jayden Corrie Ireland, 18, will be remembered by friends and family on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old tragically died on Saturday, May 22 at Blackwater.

He was the much loved and cherished son of Corrie Ireland and Rachael Coyle, and big brother to Riley, Shaylah and Tayah.

"He was very loving, caring, protective, fun, easy going and he would do anything for his family at any time," Ms Coyle said.

Family and friends of Jayden have been invited to attend a service at Rockhampton to celebrate his life.

The service will be held at the Rockhampton Baptist Tabernacle, 650 Norman Road, North Rockhampton on Wednesday, June 2 from 3pm.

The ceremony will also be live streamed here, which will start at 2.45pm.

Central Queensland News

