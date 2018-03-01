'Loved and respected': Officer's emotional tribute to friend

Ipswich Senior Sergeant Troy Salton will be laid to rest on Friday March 2.

Ipswich Senior Sergeant Troy Salton will be laid to rest on Friday March 2.

A WELL known and respected Ipswich police officer will be laid to rest on Friday.

Senior Sergeant Troy Donald Salton died in a tragic accident on February 23.

He was off duty and investigating a leak in the roof of the family home when he slipped, and died of his injuries.

Snr Sgt Salton was a member of the Queensland Police Service for 26 years.

His most recent position was as the Officer in Charge of Lowood Station.

Fellow officer Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Williams will speak at the funeral service on Friday.

He shared these words with the QT, which will make up part of his eulogy, ahead of Friday's service.

"Troy was a natural in my eyes," Greg writes.

"He treated everyone he came across, be they victims or offenders in the most calm, professional manner.

"He had a real knack of lulling offenders in to a false sense of security by virtue of his pleasantness and then pouncing when the time was right. This was beautiful to watch.

"He had an excellent record of doing this type of thing and achieving exceptional results for his victims.

"Troy was an exceptionally hard worker. He was popular amongst all staff within the office and also throughout the district.

"He soon gained a reputation not only with his peers but also his superiors as being someone that could be easily relied upon to do any job and do it very well.

Ipswich Senior Sergeant Troy Salton was a decorated officer who will be remembered for his dedication, kindness and natural ability.

"Troy always took on the added responsibilities that went with the role.

"Upon his promotion to Detective Sergeant in July 2004 Troy continued to work tirelessly in his role as an investigator but also in his role as a team leader within the office.

"He was a role model and a mentor to all that came through the office.

"I've never heard a single person who worked within the JAB or Child Protection & Investigation Unit as it became known in 2006, say a negative comment about the man.

"He was highly respected by his peers and colleagues not only within the Queensland Police Service but also in the other Government and Non-Government agencies that he worked with.

RIP: Well known Ipswich officer Troy Salton tragically died on February 23, 2018 after an accident at home. His funeral service was to be held on Friday, March 2.

"On the April 13, 2009 Troy was promoted to the position of Detective Senior Sergeant, Coordinator for the Suspected Child Abuse and Neglect Team here in Ipswich.

"Troy was a highly respected member of this team and played a very crucial and significant role in the team's decision making processes as it pertained to children suspected of being abused.

"In late 2015 Troy began to make a more conscious attempt to ready himself for promotion to the rank of Inspector.

"He relieved in a number of key district positions and again excelled in those jobs.

"His reputation within the district and the region had grown significantly. I, as a mate, was thrilled for him that he was achieving so much.

Senior Sergeant Greg Williams, Ipswich Community Youth Service representative Katrina Kane, Child Protection Week secretary Rachel Gettons, Sergeant Nadine Webster and Senior Sergeant Troy Salton. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times Rob Williams

"On the 2 May 2016 Troy commenced the position of Officer-In-Charge of the Lowood Police Station.

"This position he maintained until his untimely death last Friday.

"I recall talking to Troy about the job at Lowood before he actually got it. He was fully aware that it was a position that would challenge him significantly but at no time was he concerned that he wouldn't be up to those challenges.

"Troy had been a plain clothes officer for 18 or so years and moving over to a uniform position in a community that was growing significantly and had its fair share of issues was not going to stop him from giving it his best shot.

Supa IGA Lowood owner Toby Whitten (middle) will not be serving school children during school hours with the support of Lowood officer in charge, Troy Salton, Lowood State School principal Jordan Burke, Lowood State High School local school principal Anne McLauchlan, and Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann Rob Williams

"Since taking on the position at Lowood I know that Troy has been working arduously with key people within the community to make things better.

"He also has gained the love, respect and admiration of those staff he had work under him there.

During Troy's 26 years and 7 months service within the Queensland Police Service he was awarded the following:

The Queensland Police Service Medal including the 15 year, 20 year and 25 year clasps

The National Medal including the 1st clasp

The Queensland Flood & Cyclone Citation

The Queensland Police 150 years Citation

The National Police Service Medal

G20 Citation

"Over the past week or so I have spoken to many past and present colleagues of Troy's and the common denominator among all the chat was that Troy was a truly wonderful person.

"He was a true gentleman.

"He was kind and considerate and always respectful. He was a loving and caring husband and, father. He was passionate, he was sincere and he was always very modest. He was a great boss, he was a great guy and he was a great mate.

"At a recent function that Troy attended I had the opportunity to publicly acknowledge Troy as a person that in my mind epitomises honesty, decency, integrity and professionalism and that he had been a huge influence on the person and police officer that I was.

"I stand here today very grateful that I was able to tell him that."

- Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Williams