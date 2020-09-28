Menu
‘Love you darling’: Friends grieve for schoolgirl

by Kate Banville
28th Sep 2020 4:19 PM
Heartfelt tributes are flowing for twin sister Mackenzie Guild who was killed in a freak cattle station accident, as her sister recovers in hospital.

The 15-year-old Columba Catholic College student was helping tow a bogged vehicle at their family cattle property Niall Station, about 170km north of Charters Towers when the tragedy occurred late Friday night.

The news has sent shockwaves through North Queensland with many of Mackenzie's peers and family friends taking to social media to share their grief.

Mackenzie's younger sister Charlie, 11 was also injured in the accident and was flown to Townsville University Hospital for treatment where she remains in a stable condition.

"What a beautiful girl I know she was loved by many love you darling," Terry Uren wrote online.

"Our boys go to school with you and their hearts are aching today," Terressa Ford wrote online.

"Absolutely tragic. Sending heartfelt condolences and virtual hugs to Alisha and family," Lisa Fegan wrote online.

"My heart is so crushed, thinking of you all at this dreadful time," Amanda Giddy wrote online.

Mackenzie's twin sister Courtney and older sister Georgia were also boarding students at the college and Charlie was due to join them when she began Year 7 next year.

With many of her boarding student's returning home to rural properties for school holidays, Principal Candi Dempster said the loss of Mackenzie would be hard for many to process.

She said grief support would be available for school staff, students and their parents through the college pastoral care team, and parish priest.

Ms Dempster said Columba Catholic College would look to honour Mackenzie in a special service with the involvement of her sisters, friends and parents some time next term when students returned.

A spokesman from Queensland Police said the two sisters had been sitting in the tray of a ute helping to tow a bogged vehicle about 10pm on Friday when the snatch rope between the cars snapped, and struck Mackenzie in the chest.

She died at the scene.

