Eumundi snakes
Offbeat

Love triangle: Eastern browns lock horns on doorstep

Matty Holdsworth
16th Oct 2019 11:00 AM
Subscriber only

TWO of the world's most venomous snakes have been caught on camera in a tangling love triangle in bid to win over a female hiding underneath a Eumundi doorstep.

Yesterday, a pair of eastern browns were battling for the right to mate with the female.

Snake Catcher Noosa's Luke Huntley said it was not uncommon to have two males fight over a female, but getting it on camera was rare.

Snake Catcher Noosa owner Luke Huntley said it was not uncommon to have two males fight over a female, but getting it on camera was rare. Photo: Snake Catcher Noosa
Mr Huntley said it was one of the best jobs he had been called to in ages.

"It was pretty hectic," Mr Huntley said.

He said Eumundi was a hot spot for eastern browns and take up plenty of his time.

"Eumundi is a brown snake pit, I get so many calls for browns, but luckily I am only five minutes down the road," he said.

"They can be a difficult snake, not aggressive, but defensive. They have a shorter fuse, so if you threaten them they stand up.

"They're one to absolutely leave to the professionals."

The Sunshine Coast Daily

