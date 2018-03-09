Love thy neighbour

FROM street parties and picnics in the park, Springfield Lakes is gearing up for Neighbour Day.

The annual celebration highlights the importance of community and encourages people across Australia to connect with those who live nearby.

Every year the Springfield Lakes community holds several events across the region and YMCA Springfield Lakes centre manager and resident, Ellie Doyle said she was looking to taking part again this year.

"I was excited at the opportunity to take part in Neighbour Day last year,” she said.

"We decided to have a barbecue in the park and it was a wonderful opportunity to meet new residents as well as reconnect with old friends.

"The kids have also made new friends and enjoy catching-up at the park.”

Supported by Relationships Australia, Neighbour Day will be held on Sunday 25 March this year.

Since 2016, Lendlease's Communities business has partnered with Relationships Australia to support the people of Springfield Lakes to achieve positive and respectful relationships.

Lendlease Communities General Manager for Queensland, Guy Gibson said eight Lendlease communities across Australia would be hosting Neighbour Day activities this year.

"This is Springfield Lakes' third Neighbour Day and the event fosters a real sense of community spirit,” Mr Gibson said.

"The day is a wonderful opportunity to encourage people to connect and work towards a common goal of creating strong and inclusive communities.”

To find out more or to register, click here.