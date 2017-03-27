Love thy Neighbour

Ipswich Citizen of the Year 2017, Luise Manning, celebrates Neighbour Day with a BBQ for her neighbours.

SPRINGFIELD was brimming with neighbourly spirit in celebration of Neighbour Day 2017.

Run by Relationships Australia, Neighbour Day is held on the last Sunday of March and is Australia's annual celebration of community and encouraging people to connect with those who live in their neighbourhood.

'The Importance of Social Connection for the Elderly' was this year's theme, which saw Springfield resident and Ipswich Citizen of The Year 2017, Luise Manning throw a barbecue for her neighbours, in the hope of creating a discussion about the topic within her local community.

"I believe that this is a very worthwhile theme, since it's important to check in with elderly neighbours as they may not have close family or friends living nearby,” Mrs Manning said.

"I recall how my good friend found her neighbour unconscious suffering from a stroke and because she was a stay at home mum she went to check on her neighbour because she had failed to turn up to a lunch date with another friend.

"Sadly her neighbour died a few days later in hospital, but her family got to say goodbye and I thought it was lucky that she had a good neighbour who cared enough to check on her.”

Mrs Manning had more than 16 people attend her event, including Councillor Sheila Ireland who was on hand to discuss some of the issues raised by local residents.