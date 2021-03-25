Love or hate him, Mundine made a huge sporting mark

BOMBER’S BLAST

Anthony Breeze

THE name Anthony Mundine brings different emotions from many different people.

Some love “The Man’’ and others loathe him but you cannot say that Mundine lacked any confidence in his ability.

He left rugby league behind to embark on a boxing career that lasted a phenomenal 21 years in which time he won the WBA Super-middleweight title twice, the IBO middleweight title and the WBA interim super-welterweight title.

His bouts with countryman Danny Green were the most watched fights in pay per view history in this country and Mundine helped fans flock back to boxing by trash talking them up. This enabled him to become the highest paid fighter in Australian boxing history.

He retires with a record that reads 59 fights for 48 wins and 28 by KO.

Whether you love him or hate Mundine, you cannot knock the ability that he had inside the ring.

Anthony Mundine says thank you for all the support he has received from the public and the media during his career. Picture: Sam Ruttyn

AFL kicks off with surprises

THE AFL season got underway last weekend. How did you team fare in Round 1?

If you are a Tigers fan, you are still daring to dream of a three-peat after a comfortable opening round victory.

If you follow the Bulldogs or Demons, you should also be happy with your teams scoring first-up wins.

If you follow last year’s wooden spooners, the Adelaide Crows, you should be singing this week as your team shocked last year’s grand finalist the Geelong Cats.

Hawthorn supporters saw some real fight from their team after looking down and out.

The young Swans outfit weren’t supposed to trouble the Lions at the Gabba but they had other ideas with a superb Round 1 win.

Port flexed their muscles against a disappointing Kangaroos outfit.

In the remaining two games, the Saints outclassed the Giants and the Eagles ran over the top of the Suns late in their clash.

Round 2 starts tonight so lets see if last week’s winners can keep up their good form.

Remember it’s only early in the season so keep cheering on your team.

Quick thoughts

WINNERS

1. Shane Van Gisbergen showed all his class at Sandown by coming from 13th on the grid to claim victory with a sensational drive in Race 1. He would go on to win both of the other races as well. Van Gisbergen is racing in awesome fashion and it is hard to see who can beat him.

2. Dustin Martin is the best player in the AFL game and he again proved what awesome skills he has by leading the Tigers to victory. He would have got the three Brownlow points and I suggest more will come during the season.

3. The Ipswich Softball Association conducted a great grand final day with some superb action. Everyone connected to the association can give themselves a huge pat on the back.

LOSERS

1. The Brisbane Lions were long odds on to defeat the Swans but they had other ideas by defeating them comfortably at the Gabba.

2. The Geelong Cats were expected to start the season with a bang but it was more a whimper by getting defeated by last year’s wooden spooners the Adelaide Crows.

3. The NSW cricket team who were bowled out for a disgraceful 32 runs by Tasmania. A few players need to have a good hard look at themselves.

4. The Weather Gods who threw many sports into chaos last weekend. Please stay away for a while so we can see some dry sport action and watch the Golden Slipper be run this weekend.

NRL upwards

1. The Panthers were the best team in 2020 except grand final day. They have started 2021 exactly the same way with another shutout. Can anyone score a try against them?

2. Parramatta Eels fans were in raptures last Thursday when they finally beat their bogey team the Melbourne Storm. If they keep that defence up then they will win plenty of games.

3. Brett Morris showed the younger players that age will not weary him with another hat-trick of tries to start the season. Six tries in two games is unbelievable.

NRL downwards

1. The Cowboys were expected to account for the Dragons but put in another dismal performance. The job also got harder with Jason Taumalolo now out for an extended period.

2. The Broncos continued their losing run by putting in a poor showing against the Titans. They have tasted success in 13 games straight.

3. Melbourne forward Felise Kaufusi should by a lotto ticket after only getting suspended for two weeks for that elbow on Ryan Matterson.

Sporting birthdays March 25

1. 1976: Wladamir Klitschko - Ukrainian boxer who has held the world heavyweight boxing title on two occasions. He also won gold at the 1996 Olympics.

2. 1982: Danica Patrick - American auto car driver who was the first woman to win a Indy Car Series race.

On this day

1. 1958: Sugar Ray Robinson becomes the first boxer to win five times as champ.

2. 1982: Wayne Gretsky becomes the first NHL player to score 200 points in a season.