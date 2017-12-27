Love of timber lives on after 44 years on the job

RETIRING: After 44 years with Hyne Timber, John McDonald, aka 'Macca' has signed off the last time.

AFTER 44 years on the job, John McDonald has signed off for the last time.

Mr McDonald started with Hyne Timber in 1973, being employed at the hardwood manufacturing plant in Maryborough.

He applied for a position as a clerk and after starting his first day at the business by turning up at the head office, he quickly found out he was actually based on the shop floor at the hardwood mill across the road.

His new co-workers at the mill applauded his arrival in true 1973 rookie style.

Six semi-trailer trucks back then was a busy day.

Today, the mill has anywhere around 200 trucks per day on site.

He later took on the role of customer service manager, still looking after production planning, making sure what the customer wanted was getting produced and supplied.

He was based at the Tuan Mill for 28 years before moving to the Sunshine Coast where he worked at the company's Kunda Park distribution centre.

Hyne Timber's CEO Jon Kleinschmidt said he had enjoyed working alongside Mr McDonald, especially during their time building and growing the Tuan

Mill.

"He has been a part of the business growth over the years, seen the introduction of computers, and been an integral part from timber manufacturing to meeting customer orders,” Mr Kleinschmidt said.

"He has been heavily relied on as a coordinator within the business and regularly put in long

hours.”

While he is retiring, Mr McDonald will not be leaving his love for timber behind.

In his spare time, he has been growing a hobby business, turning timber pens which continues to go from strength to strength from his market stall in Cotton Tree on the Sunshine Coast.

Hyne Timber is one of the corporate customers for his pens.

Also taking personal and corporate orders from all over the world, his Facebook page is proving a success.

After spending the festive season with his family in Maryborough, Mr McDonald intends to set up a website and grow his online presence now he has

more time to make his

pens and other wood

crafts.