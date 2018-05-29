Love letter child rapist guilty of raping both brothers

Convicted rapist Christopher John McCoy was found guilty of 19 child sexual abuse charges against two brothers.

A MAN who raped two brothers will await his fate behind bars after he was found guilty of the horrific abuse.

Christopher John McCoy, 26, abused the two boys between 2012 and 2013 in Little Mountain when they were aged seven and between eight and nine.

During the trial in the Maroochydore District Court, the jury heard McCoy had "recurring sexual contact" with the pair including touching and rubbing genitalia and oral sex.

On one occasion, McCoy anally raped the younger brother, before turning on the older brother and then the younger brother again.

After a four-day trial he was found guilty of all 19 charges including two counts of maintaining a relationship with a child, nine counts of rape and eight counts of indecent treatment of a child under the age of 12.

McCoy will remain in prison awaiting sentencing at a date to be decided on June 11 in Brisbane District Court.

In 2014, McCoy was jailed for nine months after he pleaded guilty to one count of rape and seven counts of indecent treatment against the younger brother.

While behind bars, McCoy sent his victim a letter in which he told him he loved him and that he hoped the child would "come good and be the very exceptional man like I know he could have been".

The latest abuse came to light in 2015 when the eldest victim told his mother that McCoy "did the same" to him as his younger brother.

During the trial, the boys' older brother gave testimony that his mother would "speak for us kids" and told the older victim to "say stuff to make sure Chris got prosecuted".

The defence argued money was the driver behind the mother's desire to get McCoy jailed again as the eldest victim would be entitled to a victims of crime payment.

Despite these claims, the jury returned a unanimous verdict late Friday afternoon.

This is the third time McCoy has been jailed for sexual offences against young boys.

In 2015, he was jailed for six-months after pleading guilty to abusing two other boys in Caloundra between 2009 and 2011.

He was aged between 17 and 18 at the time, and his victims were 13 to 14 years old and 10 to 11 years old.