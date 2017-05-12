LOVE IT OR HATE IT: Readers rate life in Ipswich

GIVE our city a score from 1-5 (one being the worst and five being the best) and tell us why. Here's what you said on Facebook.

Kate Bauert - "5. I have lived here for years now. It has its moments and some people aren't the best, but so does every city. I love it here, with all the events that happen throughout the year. It's an awesome place to live and I'm proud to be in it.”

Michelle Dawson - "5. That's why I live here. A council that celebrates culture and families, great coffee places, open spaces, opportunities. You need to bloom where you're planted. Ipswich is a great place to be!”

Janette Howells - "5. I have lived in Ipswich all my life and love it. For all those knockers, if you don't like it move!”

Tempest Force - "5. Ipswich is a great place to work and live, filled with amazing people, support service and recreational activities.”

Kay King - "4. It's a place to live and keep to yourself, stay out of trouble and compared to a lot of other cities and towns it's really a nice place. As for high rents, you wanna try live in western Sydney and rent there. The prices for a three-bed house and lock up car space, you're looking at $420 and the houses are dumps.”

Kenny Raaymaakers - "1. And you can't blame all the dollars going to Springfield cause that's well on its way to turning into a dump too. Dropkicks galore, public drug and alcohol abuse, graffiti, property damage, inadequate services, idiots in council. It is genuinely not a nice place to be and I lived at Pacific Pines and I felt safer there.”

Julie-Ann Attwell - "0. Less than worse. No pediatric specialists, yet the size of the place is large, LCCH don't take Ipswich postcodes without a fight as they are "out of the area”. Schools only care about their own records, absences and meeting curriculum. It is dirty. Addicts and drug dealers roam Bell St. Cost of rent is ridiculous given the crime rate, out-of-control parks and gardens, cleanliness of the streets, quality of housing, especially in comparision with other parts of the country. General practitioners that are open to new patients, available and capable, are few and far between. For a suburb that frequently floods, I am amazed there is nothing permanent put in place to protect its citizens by council, google places like Deniliquin NSW and see what their council have done. Oh I could go on and on but I would be here all night!”

Tess Claris - "Where do you live, Julie-Ann? I live in Bellbird Park and it's not dirty at all. I own a business in the CBD and while there are a few unsavoury characters around there's mostly lovely people who often stop to chat. It's not spotless in the mall but it's not super-dirty either. I frequently drive though various other suburbs and haven't noticed them to be unkempt in the public grounds etc. I'm genuinely surprised to hear you say these things tbh.”

Kayne Aylward - "1. It's a hole. Very little employment opportunities with limited things to do... and a vacant town centre. Among the highest ratepayers in south-east Queensland... and real estate agents who insist a massive boom” is near driving up prices

Belinda Jarvis - "To all those who hate it, get off your lazy butts and do something about it. Better still, move. It's a better city than most and I've lived in many, Ippy wins.”