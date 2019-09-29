Love Island Australia cast revealed

Trashy-yet-addictive reality show Love Island Australia's onslaught of hot bods and banter is right around the corner.

Premiering Monday, October 7 at 8.45pm on Nine, the genetically blessed cast will meet each other for the first time in a matter of days.

In the episodes that follow, they will have regular opportunities to pick a new partner in "re-coupling" sessions, and new singles will regularly arrive on the island to spice things up and potentially break hearts.

But before they do - and before viewers find themselves glued to the villa's inevitable drama - here's a glimpse of the first 11 Islanders whose long or short journeys we'll be following.

VANESSA, 24, BUSINESSWOMAN, NSW

Describing herself as a "ride-or-die chick and would have my man's back 1000 per cent through anything", Vanessa is looking for a man who goes to the gym … so we think she could be in the right place.

"I want to find a man who is driven. A man that is fit who goes to gym. Someone that matches my lifestyle, I think that is very important," she said.

CYNTHIA, 23, MODEL, QLD

Born in Liberia, Cynthia moved to Australia when she was seven. The stunning 23-year-old is hoping to find someone with a "quiet confidence about them" on Love Island.

"They don't have to be shy, but they don't have to over perform," she said.

"Physically, I would probably say someone who is tall and slender, rather than muscular," she added.

Sophie Monk returns as the host of Love Island Australia season 2.

CARTIER, 19, LIFEGUARD, NSW

The female contestant teased in promos, Cartier is a born-again Christian with old-fashioned values. She said she's looking for a man who will respect her religious beliefs.

"It's not often you will come across a lady with my kind of morals," she said.

If she finds the one, she'll consider the show "a God-given blessing".

JESSIE, 23, WAITRESS, TAS

Describing herself as "coming across as ditzy", Jessie says her "mouth works faster than her brain".

Ahead of the show, the Tassie waitress and former Miss Universe contestant opened up about an unfortunate plastic surgery mishap she experienced years ago.

"I did get a boob job when I was younger, and it was one of those nightmare ones that didn't go to plan," she said.

"I fortunately got it fixed. I've had a really great year actually, getting it fixed was fantastic. I hope people don't call me fake and they can see past it. I'm always open and honest about it."

Love Island Australia contestants from L — R: Cartier, Jessie, Vanessa, Cynthia and Cassie.

CASSIE, 27, EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT, NSW

Confessing she has "so many different personalities", London-born Cassie is ready to settle down.

"I'm kind of over partying every single weekend … I still want to go out, but sometimes I just want to have fun nights in and go for nice dinners," she said.

Describing her many different personas, she said: "I've got my random one, a wild child vibe. Then I've got the real sweet and innocent, cute girl personality who will literally do anything for anyone. I have my 'don't piss me off' personality, then I have my fun side, I can be really silly. Then I can be serious and talk about intellectual topics."

G ERARD, 23, PERSONAL TRAINER, WA

The Perth hunk runs a personal training business specialising in working with people with disabilities.

He describes himself as getting "too emotionally attached" when dating, and says he has only had one one-night stand in his entire life.

"The last girl I was with was for two years. I was pretty invested in it, but it didn't turn out in the end. I think it is only now I'm getting over it and ready," he said of his last relationship, which ended a year ago.

ADAM, 27, PLASTERER, QLD

Adam has never had a "proper girlfriend".

He said people often think he's a "flog" when they meet him, but predicted he's going to be the "the token tattooed funny guy" on Love Island.

A "typical Gemini", he's looking for someone who can "put up with him".

"Some days I'm up and I'm all there and I'm happy as, then the next day I'm a bit stand-offish, I just want to have a bit of me time," he said.

MATT, 24, WRESTLER/MODEL, VIC

This year's token international male model, Matt actually lived with "kangatarian" Justin Lacko from season one while they were both modelling in Milan.

Not only is the Melbourne looker a regular on the catwalk, he also works as a professional wrestler under the name Charlie Matthews.

"The best and worst thing about me is that I can sometimes be too honest," he warned.

SAM, 28, INTERNATIONAL DJ, VIC

Fellow Melbournite Sam has done his fair share of globetrotting for work, too. As an international DJ, he's spun tunes at after parties for Justin Bieber, Drake and Martin Garrix.

He's looking for a girl who is assertive, and is keen to meet someone outside the nightclub

industry.

MAURICE, 27, MEDIA EXECUTIVE, NSW

Displaying his cockiness straight off the bat, Maurice considers himself "another breed of person".

"I'm the whole package," he promised.

Sure to rub viewers - and perhaps contestants - the wrong way, he says he's looking for "a nice, tan, sexy voluptuous girl with brown eyes and blemish-less skin," adding that he also wants to find a "spiritual connection".

"I want to find that interconnectedness with someone, that real heart connection is really important for me," he said.

THE LADS: (L-R) Eoghan, Gerard, Matt, Adam, Maurice, Sam.

EOGHAN, 24, REAL ESTATE AGENT, QLD

The episode one "bomb", Eoghan has appeared in the promo as the mystery man with "old-fashioned values".

He's sure to be another controversial character.

What sort of woman is he looking for?

"A brunette who is fun, not rude, polite and extremely ladylike," he said.

"I want to put her on a pedestal like she is the only girl in the world."

Love Island Australia season two premieres on Monday, October 7 at 8.45pm on Nine