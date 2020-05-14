Love is in the dating apps?

It would seem the last thing anyone would be doing during COVID-19 isolation is setting up a dating profile, but according to new data, dating apps experienced a surge in users.

In April the average number of messages sent daily across dating apps like OkCupid, PlentyOfFish, Tinder, Hinge and Match.com was up 27 per cent compared to the last week of February.

USQ relationships expert Raquel Peel shone a light on why people were chatting away on dating apps now more than ever.

“I’m actually not surprised to hear about the spike in messaging – people are having to come up with creative ways to stay connected to flirt and to come up with dates,” she said.

Raquel said she had heard of cases where budding relationships continued to develop online.

“I’ve heard from not only people that are starting to date but people in relationships who say they have been talking a lot more now.”

According to the relationship expert dialogue is necessary for good relationship building and also encouraged people who might be shy to try out online dating.

“Hearing that people are spiking up communication is actually really exciting,” she said.

“I think COVID-19 has changed the way we all communicate in general with each.

“Some of the more traditional shy flirts might not be great at bars or social settings but will be great online.

“Dating apps have changed the way we understand intimacy.”

Online dating has become the new normal for Aussies during the ongoing coronavirus isolation period.

The context of conversations has also changed. According to dating app Tinder, in Australia, the average length of conversations was 12% longer.

Phrases like: stay home, be safe, social distancing, how are you and wash your hands were used a lot in peoples bios.

“I think prior to the crisis the conversation would have been action oriented towards: let’s set up a meeting, lets go on a date,” she said.

“But I think now from what I have been hearing its more to do with: what are you like, what are your hobbies.

“It is a lot more about getting to know someone now than opposed to getting something moving.”

