WHIRLWIND ROMANCE: Amy was on a trip from the UK when she fell in love with Aussie farmer Rod.
WHIRLWIND ROMANCE: Amy was on a trip from the UK when she fell in love with Aussie farmer Rod.
News

'Love happened when I wasn't even looking for it'

by Jiordan Tolli
14th Feb 2019 7:00 AM
WHEN Amy Vaughan left on her around-the-world trip from the UK she wasn't planning to fall in love on a property in regional Queensland.

On her first night working at Bestbrook Mountain Resort in 2010, Amy was introduced to her now husband, Rod.

"As soon as I met him, I knew there was a real connection," Mrs Vaughan said.

After a brief month working at the resort, Mrs Vaughan left to continue on her travels.

"I met a friend in Sydney before we went on a tour to New Zealand," Mrs Vaughan said.

"I was on the phone to Rod at the time and told him we were looking for a car to drive through the Blue Mountains.

"He hung up the phone, before calling me back five minutes later telling me he was on his way down.

"He drove 11 hours to spend six hours with me."

Within a few months, the pair were married.

"I never thought I would move to Australia and marry a farmer," Mrs Vaughan said.

"We now have a home with three healthy and happy children.

"Love happened when I wasn't even looking for it."

Warwick Daily News

