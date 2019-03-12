Menu
The Live Cinema Season presents Don Quixote at Event Cinemas Indooroopilly on April 7 and 10.
Love and friendship triumph on the stage

Ashleigh Howarth
by
12th Mar 2019 11:17 AM

ONE of the world's most famous stories, Don Quixote, will be played out by The Royal Opera House on the big screen this April.

Event Cinemas in Indooroopilly will be screening the performance which delighted audiences in London on Sunday, April 7 and Wednesday, 10.

The ballet performances being screened here in Australia means dance lovers don't have to miss out on world-class ballet just because they live on the other side of the world.

Cervantes's story of the bumbling knight Don Quixote has inspired countless artistic interpretations. Carlos Acosts chose this joyful classic for his first production for The Royal Ballet.

His vibrant staging brings together the whole company in such roles as exuberant villagers, passionate gypsies and even fantasy flowers.

The story follows Don Quixote's picaresque journey to do deeds in honour of him imaginary noble lady, Dulcinea.

The show runs for approximately two hours and 45 minutes, including one interval.

Tickets are $20 each and include a complimentary morning tea.

Log onto www.event cinemas.com.au/roh to book.

