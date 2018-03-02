Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TEA PARTY: Ipswich Hospice general manager Paul Brew with Mel Austernin and Donna Smith testing out the tea party goods.
TEA PARTY: Ipswich Hospice general manager Paul Brew with Mel Austernin and Donna Smith testing out the tea party goods. Rob Williams
Community

Fancy a tea party? How you can help Ipswich Hospice

Emma Clarke
by
2nd Mar 2018 5:00 AM

A SPOT of afternoon tea and cake will taste a whole lot sweeter with the proceeds supporting Ipswich Hospice Care.

A special tea party fundraiser next weekend will include a sweet treat, guest speakers, raffles, pampering and a few other surprises.

Champagne on arrival, delicious point sandwiches with a variety of fillings, petit four desserts and cakes, fresh fruit platter, tea, coffee, water and juice will be served for afternoon tea.

All proceeds go to Ipswich Hospice Care so they can continue to provide a high quality of care.

Ipswich Hospice is a private healthcare facility, providing quality end of life palliative care to terminally ill people, and support for their families in a caring home-like environment.

Ipswich Hospice Care is a registered charitable organisation and proudly community owned and managed.

Ipswich Hospice tea party

What: Ipswich Hospice Care tea party

When: Saturday, March 10 from 2 to 5pm.

Where: Ipswich Turf Club, 219 Brisbane Rd, Bundamba

Cost: $55 per person or $550 for a table to 10.

Tickets are available online at ipswichhospice.org.au, by emailing events@ipswichhospice.org.au or calling 07 3812 0063.

Related Items

afternoon tea fundraiser ipswich hospice care tea party whats on
Ipswich Queensland Times
Families can contribute to new Ipswich primary school plans

Families can contribute to new Ipswich primary school plans

Education Suburban street marked for 780-student Catholic school

  • 2nd Mar 2018 7:33 AM
'She was mocking my lazy eye': Meth mum's train attack

'She was mocking my lazy eye': Meth mum's train attack

Crime Woman's assault on stranger as she exited a train

Uni freeze could leave Ipswich on life support

Uni freeze could leave Ipswich on life support

Politics Unis may prioritise law over health to 'balance books'

L-plater's fuel drive-off adds to pages of traffic woes

L-plater's fuel drive-off adds to pages of traffic woes

Crime Mother of three also pleaded guilty to 17 charges

Local Partners