Fancy a tea party? How you can help Ipswich Hospice

TEA PARTY: Ipswich Hospice general manager Paul Brew with Mel Austernin and Donna Smith testing out the tea party goods.

TEA PARTY: Ipswich Hospice general manager Paul Brew with Mel Austernin and Donna Smith testing out the tea party goods. Rob Williams

A SPOT of afternoon tea and cake will taste a whole lot sweeter with the proceeds supporting Ipswich Hospice Care.

A special tea party fundraiser next weekend will include a sweet treat, guest speakers, raffles, pampering and a few other surprises.

Champagne on arrival, delicious point sandwiches with a variety of fillings, petit four desserts and cakes, fresh fruit platter, tea, coffee, water and juice will be served for afternoon tea.

All proceeds go to Ipswich Hospice Care so they can continue to provide a high quality of care.

Ipswich Hospice is a private healthcare facility, providing quality end of life palliative care to terminally ill people, and support for their families in a caring home-like environment.

Ipswich Hospice Care is a registered charitable organisation and proudly community owned and managed.

Ipswich Hospice tea party

What: Ipswich Hospice Care tea party

When: Saturday, March 10 from 2 to 5pm.

Where: Ipswich Turf Club, 219 Brisbane Rd, Bundamba

Cost: $55 per person or $550 for a table to 10.

Tickets are available online at ipswichhospice.org.au, by emailing events@ipswichhospice.org.au or calling 07 3812 0063.