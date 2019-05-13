Lovable pets wait for their forever homes

Avatar is a two-year-old female domestic short hair mix that loves to play and cuddle. Adoption price is $150.

PATIENTLY waiting for their new owners at the RSPCA in Wacol are these eight adorable animals.

With lots of love to give, they are hoping the right family will come and adopt them soon.

Dogs Jex, Malta, Specs and Kahu are all boisterous animals that love to play and learn commands, while Mittens, Quizzie, Samson and Avatar are all cats that love to snuggle.

If you are looking for a new best friend, head on down to the RSPCA today. They are located at 139 Wacol Station Rd, Wacol.