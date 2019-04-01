Louts attack vehicle, torch fence

BIZARRE crimes against a Toyota Echo hatchback in Boonah are baffling local police.

Boonah police are continuing to investigate after pranksters tore a registration plate from the car off Walter St, Boonah.

The offenders removed the personalised registration plate QML83 from the front of the white Toyota Echo Hatchback, damaging the front of the vehicle in the process.

They also wrapped orange plastic temporary fencing around the vehicle and attempted to set the fencing alight.

Police said the offence occurred sometime between 1pm last Wednesday and 6.45am last Thursday and requested anyone with information to please contact Senior Constable Wayne Noffke at the Boonah Police Station.

There were also two break and enters at Peak Crossing at Weatherhead Rd.

The break ins happened between 2pm on Friday, March 22 and 7.30am the next day, according to police.

The offenders gained entry to a garden shed and to a storage area under the house and stole an MTD brand ride-on mower, a Bull Ant brand mower, an air compressor, a drop saw, two washing machines and a trolley from the location.

The second offence occurred sometime between 6.30pm on Monday, March 25 and 10.30pm the next day.

The offenders forced entry into a shed and attempted to remove a vehicle which was stored inside. A washing machine and clothes dryer were stolen as well as two boxes of various knick knacks.

Police have requested anyone with information to please contact Senior Constable Nick Snell at the Harrisville Police Station.