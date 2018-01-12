Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lifestyle

Loukoumades: The new treat that's a hit with Ipswich diners

Emma Clarke
by

WHAT'S a loukoumade?

Balls of dough deep fried until golden brown and drizzled with honey and cinnamon, loukoumades are a traditional Greek sweet that Ipswich restauranteur Matt Tsalakis has given a local twist of his own.

He has delivered a food concept Ipswich diners have not seen before.

The Arcadia restaurant owner and head chef saw potential in a disused space at his Warwick Rd business and turned it into a hole-in-the-wall donut shop.

Crispy Puff Donuts are Mr Tsalakis' personal take on the traditional Greek sweet, spiced up with toppings and unique flavours.

GREEK CLASSIC: Matt Tsalikas has opened Crispy Puff Donuts beside his restaurant Arcadia.
GREEK CLASSIC: Matt Tsalikas has opened Crispy Puff Donuts beside his restaurant Arcadia. Rob Williams

"It has been very popular with people at Acradia, they are Greek-style donuts called loukoumades. That's why we call them Greek donuts because it's easier to get your head around," he said.

"It's a really flavoursome donut, not like a traditional donut that is a ring, but it's more of a ball which gives us something to fill and put toppings on. It's a totally different doughnut experience."

Loukoumades available at Crispy Puff Donuts next to Arcadia.
Loukoumades available at Crispy Puff Donuts next to Arcadia. Rob Williams

The sweet treats can be topped with a scoop of ice cream or Persian fairy floss and come in flavours including salted caramel with Murray River Pink Salt flakes, Nutella, PBJ with smooth peanut butter and raspberry jam, honey puff with walnuts and cinnamon and Greek custard with Semolina custard and praline.

Mr Tsalakis said loukoumades had always been a favourite on the Arcadia dessert menu but he wanted to make them more accessible for those on the go.

The donut supply ran dry before the hole in the wall closed on the first two days it was open this week.

"We figured it's a way of appealing to a different demographic including young people. They don't have to sit down and have an expensive meal, they can come to the window and grab some donuts," he said.

"It was an old delivery door we didn't have a use for, it was probably from when this building used to be an old grocery store. We thought it's a good space to knock out and make a hole in the wall."

Crispy Puff Donuts is open from 11am to 1pm and 5pm to 9pm Tuesday to Saturday at 37a Warwick Rd, Ipswich.

Related Items

Topics:  arcadia donuts ipswich business new business warwick rd

Ipswich Queensland Times
Councillor calls on even more station car spaces

Councillor calls on even more station car spaces

Councillor Morrison said more spaces needed despite upgrade promise

What's on in Ipswich this weekend

BIG CAT: Peter Gahan gets up close and personal at A Room for Wild Animals exhibit at the Workshops Railway Museum.

Nine things to do

How to win a year's supply of free Carl's Jr burgers

Carl's Jnr Burger menu options.

Countdown on until US burger giant opens

First-ever kid's life saving program for the region

Surf Life Saving Queensland's Little Lifesavers program is coming to Springfield.

Little Lifesavers teaching kids vital tips on water safety

Local Partners

Mum of H&M kid defends ad: ‘Get over it’

REMEMBER the controversy over the little boy wearing this “offensive” H&M jumper? Well his mother has come out saying we’re all being way too sensitive

Woman’s revolting find in new jeans

Woman finds nasty surprise in the front pocket of her brand new jeans. Picture: Christine Evans/Twitter

A woman made an unexpected discovery when she opened her online shopping

premium_icon Navratilova’s big serve for ‘homophobic’ Court

Navratilova slammed "sick and dangerous" comments by Australia's Margaret Court that the sport was "full of lesbians"

Martina Navratilova takes a stand against homophobic views

premium_icon Dog kick accused’s ‘regret’ over incident

The man allegedly kicked and choked his staffy in a video that went viral earlier this week on the Gold Coast. Picture: supplied

A man filmed kicking his dog has “expresses his deepest regrets for the...

9 road rules you should know

Angry drivers. Photo: Chris McCormack / Sunshine Coast Daily

Know all the road rules? Read on

Snake bite kills man defending his dog

It is believed the man was trying to defend his dog. Picture: Facebook / Adelaide Snake Catchers.

A man was rushed to hospital after receiving a deadly bite on the finger

Friend's plea to Holly's hometown

Grafton's Holly Butcher was inspirational in her battle with Ewing's sarcoma before she passed away on Thursday, 4th January, 2018.

Friend of Holly Butcher makes a plea to Red Cross