Loukoumades: The new treat that's a hit with Ipswich diners

WHAT'S a loukoumade?

Balls of dough deep fried until golden brown and drizzled with honey and cinnamon, loukoumades are a traditional Greek sweet that Ipswich restauranteur Matt Tsalakis has given a local twist of his own.

He has delivered a food concept Ipswich diners have not seen before.

The Arcadia restaurant owner and head chef saw potential in a disused space at his Warwick Rd business and turned it into a hole-in-the-wall donut shop.

Crispy Puff Donuts are Mr Tsalakis' personal take on the traditional Greek sweet, spiced up with toppings and unique flavours.

GREEK CLASSIC: Matt Tsalikas has opened Crispy Puff Donuts beside his restaurant Arcadia. Rob Williams

"It has been very popular with people at Acradia, they are Greek-style donuts called loukoumades. That's why we call them Greek donuts because it's easier to get your head around," he said.

"It's a really flavoursome donut, not like a traditional donut that is a ring, but it's more of a ball which gives us something to fill and put toppings on. It's a totally different doughnut experience."

Loukoumades available at Crispy Puff Donuts next to Arcadia. Rob Williams

The sweet treats can be topped with a scoop of ice cream or Persian fairy floss and come in flavours including salted caramel with Murray River Pink Salt flakes, Nutella, PBJ with smooth peanut butter and raspberry jam, honey puff with walnuts and cinnamon and Greek custard with Semolina custard and praline.

Mr Tsalakis said loukoumades had always been a favourite on the Arcadia dessert menu but he wanted to make them more accessible for those on the go.

The donut supply ran dry before the hole in the wall closed on the first two days it was open this week.

"We figured it's a way of appealing to a different demographic including young people. They don't have to sit down and have an expensive meal, they can come to the window and grab some donuts," he said.

"It was an old delivery door we didn't have a use for, it was probably from when this building used to be an old grocery store. We thought it's a good space to knock out and make a hole in the wall."

Crispy Puff Donuts is open from 11am to 1pm and 5pm to 9pm Tuesday to Saturday at 37a Warwick Rd, Ipswich.