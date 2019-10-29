Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jemima, Melissa (Teacher Aide), Danni-Rose, Damian, Adam, and Pam (Teacher) get into the spirit of Loud Shirt Day at Claremont Special School
Jemima, Melissa (Teacher Aide), Danni-Rose, Damian, Adam, and Pam (Teacher) get into the spirit of Loud Shirt Day at Claremont Special School
Community

Teachers, students, get 'LOUD' at Claremont to raise money

Darren Hallesy
by
29th Oct 2019 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RECENTLY Claremont Special School supported Hear and Say's annual fundraising initiative Loud Shirt Day.

"Loud Shirt Day is a great opportunity for our students and staff to make a contribution towards a worthy cause. Every year staff and students spend the day dressed as loud as possible," said Claremont Special School Deputy Principal Alastair Hanna.

"This extends beyond loud shirts to include, socks, shorts and hats.

"The students enjoy the opportunity to be out of uniform for the day and love seeing their teachers dressed up LOUD as well.

"Loud Shirt Day is important to us as our students have benefited from the services of Hear and Say in the past.

"It is also important for our students to have the opportunity to give, be part of a fundraising project and support one another."

To celebrate the 12th annual Loud Shirt Day fundraiser , Hear and Say called on locals and business to wear their wackiest shirts and frock up in colourful costumes to get LOUD for children with hearing loss.

Loud Shirt Day is a fundraising initiative, as Hear and Say need to raise approx. $10,000 per year, per child to provide their world leading therapy and support to Queensland youngsters.

claremont loud shirt day school news
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    177 spots available at new Ipswich childcare centre

    premium_icon 177 spots available at new Ipswich childcare centre

    News The centre is now taking enrolments ahead of its grand opening

    • 29th Oct 2019 12:00 PM
    Deceased estate to raise more than $400k for cancer research

    premium_icon Deceased estate to raise more than $400k for cancer research

    News The sale will make a local man's dying wish come true.

    • 29th Oct 2019 11:25 AM
    Motive behind European party couple's kidnapping unclear

    premium_icon Motive behind European party couple's kidnapping unclear

    News Police work to determine the motive behind the attack.

    Man douses motel guests in petrol, tries to torch them

    premium_icon Man douses motel guests in petrol, tries to torch them

    Crime The horror of what he did left an emotional impact on them.