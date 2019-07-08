'Loud' co-captain happy to help Jets' quest for finals

NETBALL: Being appointed co-captain of a representative side rich in promise is always a satisfying honour.

When your leadership colleague has similar widespread experience and the team is winning, it enhances the senior role.

That's the case for Jets' goal defence/goal keeper Siobhan Shirlaw, who has joined forces with centre/wing attack Stephanie O'Brien guiding this year's Sapphire Series team.

The co-captains have played with and against each other at school, club and representative levels for the past 10 years.

"It's always nice (to be awarded a captaincy),'' Shirlaw said, before declaring: "I just get those positions because I'm loud and I'm responsible.''

The Jets secured their second win of the season yesterday, beating Northern Rays 62-34 at the Queensland State Netball Centre.

That came before the Jets Rubys South side also notched their second victory in overpowering the Panthers 70-30 at the same venue.

Shirlaw said her team had a comfortable win in the end, building on their first-round 62-51 win over the Tigers before going down 60-48 to Cougars in their previous match.

"It was a pretty tight, slow start but we pretty much had it for the rest of the game,'' she said.

"And we picked up a bit of momentum, which was good.

"It was just consistency.

"As the game got on, we got a bit more comfortable with each other.''

Jets co-captain Siobhan Shirlaw.

Former Lions representative Shirlaw said the Jets were striving to make this year's Sapphire Series finals having half the team with previous experience together. Some of the older players have in the past coached the exciting youngsters rising up the ranks.

Shirlaw was part of the Lions club which last year had its Division 1 team make the finals and the Division 2 side win the championship.

"So we're coming off the back of a pretty good run,'' she said.

Shirlaw likes Netball Queensland's restructured format where players have a better pathway between the Rubys and higher level Sapphires series.

"It's great. It's much more professionally run this year,'' Shirlaw said.

That was shown again on Sunday with goal shooter/goal attack Bella Rynne and centre/wing defence Stevie Lingman moving from the Rubies side into the Sapphires squad.

As the 11th and 12th Jets this year, the duo provided valuable back-up with Jets regular Bridie Condren injured.

The Jets' next opponent in the Sapphire Series is the Bull Sharks, at the Carrara Sport and Leisure Centre on Sunday afternoon.

"We watched their game yesterday against the Tigers. They've tough,'' the co-captain said.

In the Ruby South Series, the Jets will also play the Bulls Sharks at the same venue on Sunday afternoon.

State of play

Sapphires Series Rd 3: Jets def Northern Rays 62-34.

Next game: Sunday (5.20pm) v Bull Sharks at Carrara Sport and Leisure Centre.

Ruby South Series Rd 3: Jets def Panthers 70-30.

Next game: Sunday (3.40pm) v Bull Sharks at Carrara.