BANG: Ipswich neighbourhood shaken by ‘gunshots’

Several witnesses have reported hearing the sound of "gunshots" near Willow Road, Redbank Plains, late on Monday night, while others believe it was the sound of fireworks.

RESIDENTS of an Ipswich neighbourhood are scratching their heads after a series of loud bangs rattled through the suburb.

Local mother Karmyn Fleming, who lives in a unit on the road, said the sound echoed through her house about 11.30pm.

"It was 100 per cent not fireworks; it sounded a lot more like gunshots and the bangs were so loud," Karmyn said.

"It sounded like someone got a bat or hammer and hit my car as hard as they could."

Karmyn said she heard the bangs from her bedroom window and then heard a man's voice shouting.

"Because (the bangs) were so loud, I was frozen for a couple seconds and heard a man yell 'what now dog' and a car sped off," she said.

Looking out her window, she saw nobody.

"I couldn't see anything or anyone."

Shane O'Brien was lying in bed when he heard the sound.

"I heard them from my bedroom, one after the other," Shane said.

"I know they weren't fireworks - they definitely had that after-crack like a firearm has."

Another local mother Amelia Meagher posted on Facebook, saying her three-year-old had been looking out the window at home at the time.

"We heard it, then saw a car drive away," Amelia said.

"I hate when (my three-year-old sees this (kind of thing) happen - it takes her ages to go back to sleep after something like this."

Another local, Katie Nurse, said she heard and saw fireworks in the early evening, sometime between 7-9pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said no reports had been received concerning fireworks or gunshots.

