Lotto winner back on night shift

Sally Cloke became an instant millionaire but her life felt unfulfilled.

When Sally Cloke and her partner won nearly $A2 million in the lottery, she thought that was it. She thought she'd never work again.

The mum-of-three quit her job working night shifts caring for Alzheimer's patients in the UK and upgraded her home so each of her children had a room of their own.

But she soon felt unfulfilled and wanted to return to her work to provide care for people, Ms Cooke told The Mirror, so she went back to sleepless nights working $20 an hour.

"As they say, 'Life goes on,' and I started to miss my job more and more," she said.

"Caring for the residents was very fulfilling. That's what I enjoyed the most.

"Before I left, my manager said, 'There will always be a job for you here,' so she welcomed me back with open arms.

"It's not the best of pay but I do it out of my heart.

"I walk out of there after a shift and know I have done a good job."

She and her partner, Richard Thursby, both now in their 50s, spent the fortune on modest purchases such as a new car.

Ms Cooke returned to her job after two years, while Mr Thursby never took a day off from his position as a carpenter.

"The day we won the money everything was out of my hands, I was in shock," he said.

"But when I went back to work I was in control again and it was a calm place for me.

"I didn't have a day off after the lottery win. That's why I was really supportive of Sally going back.

"I understand it 100 per cent. You need to work - it keeps you sane."

So far, Australia's biggest-ever lottery winner was a Sydney mum who claimed a $107,575,649.08 Powerball prize last January.

At the time, the healthcare worker made headlines for her staggering win - but also for her promise to stick with her healthcare job.

"I don't understand - is this actually real?" she said after being notified of her win by lottery officials.

"I don't believe it. I don't believe it. Is this a trick?

"Oh my god. That is just so much money."

She said she had no intentions of giving up work.

"I'm so passionate about my job. It will drive me to do more health work for causes important to me," she said.