Lotto win paves way for woman's home renovations

A KARALEE woman is ready to book the builders and start some home renovations after winning more than $56,000 in the weekend's Super 66 draw.

The Ipswich entry was the only division one winning entry in Super 66 draw on Saturday, and takes home a total prize of $56,159.30.

When a Golden Casket official made contact with her this morning, she couldn't contain her excitement.

"Oh my gosh! That's what I said about 100 times yesterday when I found out. It's just surreal. It still hasn't sunk in," she laughed.

"I religiously check my tickets every Sunday morning! Wow!

"We're blown away. We're so excited."

The regular player shared she already had plans with her prize.

"It's awesome! It couldn't have come at a better time," she said.

"We've wanted to do some renovations and had been looking at a loan, so this just takes a bit of relief off I can tell you. It's amazing."

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased her 12-game QuickPick entry at Karalee News, Shop 13, Karalee Shopping Centre, 2-56 Junction Rd, Karalee.

Karalee News owner Chris Calver said he was delighted one of his customers had landed a prize.

"It was just amazing to see," he said.

"The customer checked their ticket here and she was just ecstatic.

"We wish her all the very best with her prize.

"It's the second time we've sold a division one winning entry and we're ready to do it again."

The winning numbers in the draw were 3, 4, 9, 5, 9 and 7.