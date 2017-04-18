27°
LOTTO WIN: Ipswich man's 'heart-pounding' moment

18th Apr 2017 10:39 AM

AN IPSWICH man can now tear up the mortgage paperwork he was about to sign after winning division one in the weekend's Saturday Gold Lotto draw.
 
The family man discovered the happy news of his windfall on Easter Sunday after checking his entry online.    
 
He was the only Queensland division one winner, but one of six across Australia in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3729 on 15 April 2017, who each won a division one prize of $686,749.11.
 
"It's amazing news," he said.

"I'm still in shock from Sunday when I first saw it. I couldn't even sleep that night - my heart was pounding!
 
"My wife had a few tears of happiness and couldn't believe it.  We've checked it over and over."
 
The regular player, who had a marked 12-game entry using family birthdates, explained that the windfall couldn't have come at a better time.
 
"We're just about to build a new home  so we won't need to use a mortgage now. This more than covers the amount," he said.
 
"I was just about to sign all the mortgage papers.
 
"It's a big house we're building and it was a bit of stretch, but now we don't need to worry about a mortgage at all so that's fantastic.  We've already discussed making the home a bit bigger."
 
The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his marked 12-game entry online via thelott.com - Australia's official online lotteries. 
 
The six winning numbers in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3729 on Saturday 15 April 2017 were 40, 26, 15, 44, 3 and 32.  The supplementary numbers were 16 and 41.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  golden casket lotto

