Hunt on for winner as unregistered lotto ticket scoops $570K

4th Feb 2019 11:53 AM
Subscriber only

GOLDEN Casket officials are urging all Saturday Gold Lotto players who purchased an entry at Nextra Mount Ommaney News at Mount Ommaney to check their tickets.

A division one winning entry was sold at the Mt Ommaney Shopping Centre business.

The $574,474.92 winning entry is unregistered, so officials have no way of contacting the winner to break the life-changing news.

The winning numbers in the February 2 draw were 24, 12, 21, 5, 1 and 45, while the supplementary numbers were 15 and 2.

Across Australia, there were seven division one winning entries in the draw, including three in Victoria, one each in South Australia and Western Australia and two in Queensland.

The other win in Queensland went to a Brisbane man.

His entry also won in division three 18 times and division four 45 times, rounding up his total prize to $593,640.42.

Confirming his exciting win today, he explained how he discovered his good fortune on Saturday night after checking the app.

"I saw on the app that I had won division one just after the draw, but I had no idea how much I'd won," he explained.

"In the short time it took for the dividends to calculate and appear I think I refreshed the app hundreds of times, just waiting impatiently.

"When the dividends did appear I had to keep refreshing the page to make sure I wasn't seeing things.

"Almost $600,000, it's just so good isn't it?!

"It's a bit surreal to be honest, I really had to pinch myself!"

The winner revealed he'd been playing Saturday Gold Lotto regularly for years, always marking his entries.

"I play the same marked numbers every week consistently, without fail," he said.

"For years, I've been hoping my numbers would eventually roll in.

"This weekend I was just so lucky!

"I'll pay some bills and pay off my mortgage, then go from there.

"That's the beauty of it, isn't it? I've got plenty of time up my sleeve now.

"It's just fantastic!"

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his winning System 9 entry online at thelott.com - Australia's official lotteries.

Ipswich Queensland Times

