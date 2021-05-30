‘Lot to like’ about Jets effort against unbeaten leaders

Ipswich Jets fullback Ono So'oialo takes off against the Wynnum Manly Seagulls in the Intrust Super Cup Round 8 rugby league at Glenholme Park in Toowoomba. Picture: Kevin Farmer

WITHOUT captain Nat Neale and having lost halfback Julian Christian through the week, the Ipswich Jets knew tackling the runaway competition leaders would be a tougher than usual task.

However, head coach Keiron Lander hopped on the team bus tonight encouraged by what his side delivered in Toowoomba.

Although the Jets lost 46-24 to the powerhouse Wynnum Manly combination, Lander retained his trademark positivity.

"There was a lot to like today,'' he said, reflecting on the Round 8 Intrust Super Cup clash at Glenholme Park.

"There were a couple of areas that we were better at.

"When we were down 18 points with 15 to go, I thought we could come home and snatch a win. I really felt that way.

"We clawed back a bit of momentum.''

Ipswich Jet Rhys Jacks kicks ahead against Wynnum Manly in the Round 8 Intrust Super Cup rugby league match in Toowoomba. Picture: Kevin Farmer

However, the unbeaten competition leaders made sure any miracle victory didn't happen, stepping up the pressure as the Jets turned on their usual stronger second half effort.

Conceding another try on the stroke of halftime - as spectacular as it was in the corner - was again costly for the Jets.

Had the Jets trailed 24-12 instead of 30-12 at the break, their second half resurgence could have made a massive difference.

However, Lander was pleased with the defensive effort of Blake Lenehan who returned from a few week's rest. He had to help fill the void with Neale sidelined with a facial injury.

Lenehan was twice felled in crunching tackles he initiated.

"He went off for a HIA and he come back on so that was good,'' the coach said.

"He put his body on the line and that's what we want to see.

"You can't replace Nat Neale.

"Toddie White was exceptional and will only get better.''

Ipswich Jet Ben White returned to Toowoomba to face Wynnum Manly. Picture: Kevin Farmer

Todd, his brother Ben and Hugh Sedger had strong Toowoomba connections playing in their latest state league game.

Lander also praised Rhys Jacks, fullback Ono So'oialo and debutant Sione Foueti for their efforts.

With Christian leaving the club, Lander made some key changes in his team's spine.

So'oialo moved to fullback. He set up the opening try of the match scored by Jets centre Jordan Carriera.

Ipswich Jets playmaker Josh Cleeland is tackled by the Wynnum Manly defence in the Intrust Super Cup match in Toowoomba. Picture: Kevin Farmer

Regular hooker Kierran Moseley switched to the halves and previous fullback Jayden Connors took on the hooking role.

"I thought Jayden could come on and speed the game up, which he did,'' Lander said.

"Ono was fantastic.''

Foueti got more than 20 minutes of game time in the middle joining the state league squad.

Zac Hetherington (right) celebrates his try for Ipswich against Wynnum Manly. Picture: Kevin Farmer

After Carriera put this team up 6-0 early, Zac Hetherington, Ratu Rotavisoro and Richard Pandia also scored for the Jets.

Five-eight and playmaker Josh Cleeland booted four goals.

While the Jets are still searching for their second win of the season, Lander backed the decision to play the Ipswich match in Toowoomba.

"We love taking our games to communities,'' he said, preparing for the trip home.

"It's good to get up here and promote the game.

"We want to ensure that these pathways from the Toowoomba competition to our comp . . . today was just part of that process and giving back to that community.''

Wynnum Manly remain undefeated in their eight matches this season.

STATE OF PLAY

WYNNUM MANLY SEAGULLS 46 (Ben Farr 3, Luke Bateman, Edward Burns, Matiu Love-Henry, Delouise Hoeter, Zeb Taia tries; Jack Campagnolo 7 goals) def IPSWICH JETS 24 (Jordan Carriera, Zac Hetherington, Ratu Jope Rotavisoro, Richard Pandia tries; Josh Cleeland 4 goals) at Glenholme Park, Toowoomba.

BURLEIGH BEARS 22 (Kurtis Rowe 2, Greg Marzhew, Shallin Fuller tries; Josh Rogers 3 goals) def TOWNSVILLE BLACKHAWKS 18 (Nathan Barrett 2, Michael Carroll tries; Shaun Nona 3 goals) at Pizzey Park.

REDCLIFFE DOLPHINS 24 (Jeremy Hawkins, Shane Pumipi, Cameron Cullen, Viliami Vailea tries; Sean O'Sullivan 4 goals) def PNG HUNTERS 12 (Rau Kobale 2, Ben Kelly tries) at Moreton Daily Stadium.