LOT BOOM: 103 new homes to keep up with village demand

Springfield Rise at Spring Mountain connects directly to Lendlease's first Springfield community. James Tod

DEVELOPMENT at the eastern end of Ipswich shows no signs of slowing with an application before the council to add more than 100 new homes.

Lendlease Communities has lodged a development application to begin civil works on stages one to three in village 10 of its Springfield Rise project.

The work will facilitate the construction of 103 lots in the area off Grande Ave at Spring Mountain.

Lendlease Communities Queensland general manager Guy Gibson said the demand for land continued with the final releases of Creekwood being released to the market last year.

"Buyers are looking for more choice, affordable price points and an enviable lifestyle with great amenities on their doorstep,” he said.

"In order to continue to meet the demand into the new year, it was necessary to lodge for further approvals.

"Springfield Rise at Spring Mountain has recently sold its 1600th lot and remains the number one selling community in the Ipswich corridor.”

The 415ha Springfield Rise site will deliver about 4000 homes.

There are 400 lots under construction ranging in size from 250sq m to 892sq m, with land priced from $167,000 for a 275sq m block.

Division 9 Councillor Sheila Ireland said the application again proved the substantial development progress in her area.

"From my observations, builders are moving in to build on these lots before the roads are officially open,” she said.

"It seems that everybody wants to live in the area because it's so well serviced.”