Lost dogs found in massive Ipswich drug bust

A LARGE-SCALE marijuana bust that uncovered more than 11,000 plants and estimated to be worth tens of millions of dollars also revealed two mystery pups.

Detectives from State Crime Command's Drug and Serious Crime Group are searching for the owners of two dogs found during a significant drug enforcement operation on a Churchable property earlier this month.

These dogs were found on a Churchable property. QPS

The dogs were found at the Main Green Swamp Rd property following a search warrant as part of Operation Papa Cider.

Drug and Serious Crime Group detectives took the dogs to a veterinarian where they were found to be in good health and are being looked after by the RSPCA.

Raids uncover 11,000 cannabis plants: Police drone vision of drug grow houses where 11,795 cannabis plants were seized during raids near Esk yesterday.

Police launched Operation Papa Cider in July this year, focusing on the production and trafficking of marijuana in the southeast, specifically in the South Brisbane and Brisbane Valley areas.

Two men, aged 24 and 26, were found in the raids at Coominya and were charged with producing dangerous drugs.

Both are expected to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on January 10.

Contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.