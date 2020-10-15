Menu
Karana Downs Police are eager to find the owner of this peddle cart, which was found in bushland today.
LOST: Peddle cart seeks owner

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
15th Oct 2020 4:15 PM
A PEDDLE cart and its owner are one step closer to being reunited after pedestrians spotted a rogue vehicle while walking through Tivoli.

They took the peddle cart to Karana Downs Police Station this morning.

A station spokesman said the peddle cart was clearly made for children.

“(They) found it in bushland while they were walking,” the spokesman said.

The owner of the peddle cart will need to prove to police the cart is theirs by quoting a serial number or providing another kind of evidence.

“It’s a little bit harder with this stuff – if they know the serial number of the bike, it obviously helps a lot,” the spokesman said.

“If they have any photos of the bike or of their kid on the bike, that might help.

“And if they’re able to tell us about how they lost it, or if it went missing.”

If you believe the cart is yours, call the station Karana Downs Police Station on 3813 2900 and quote QP2002139051.

karana downs lost and found peddle cart
