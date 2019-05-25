Menu
Arthur Boyd's piece entitled 'Nebuchadnezzar with blue flowers and white dog' on display at the Ipswich Art Gallery from May 26. Rob Williams
Art & Theatre

Lost landscape artist life's work on display

by Samtui Selave
25th May 2019 12:03 AM
THE late Australian artist Arthur Boyd will have his life's work on show at Ipswich Art Gallery - the first time his work has been shown anywhere in Queensland.

The exhibition, titled Arthur Boyd: Landscape of the Soul, includes more than 60 paintings.

Bundanon Trust collections and exhibitions manager Jennifer Thompson said she was eager to show off the exhibition to the art lovers of Ipswich.

"Mr Boyd's works explore the use of landscapes. He was inspired by everything that was around him so it's really relevant to everyone (in Ipswich),” Ms Thompson said.

WORLD AROUND US: Bundanon Trust collections and exhibitions manager Jennifer Thompson with some works from Arthur Boyd exhibition Landscapes of the Soul . Rob Williams

Ipswich Art Gallery director Michael Beckmann said Boyd's work had a similar effect as operatic stage sets.

"The exhibition presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity for Queenslanders to experience Boyd's artwork,” he said. "(Queenslanders) get to appreciate the extraordinary lifetime of one of our national treasures.”

An accomplished figure, Boyd's painting Bride Running Away sold for $ 1.68million in 2012, and he was named Australian of the Year in 1995.

Bundanon Trust collections and exhibitions manager Jennifer Thompson with some works from Arthur Boyd exhibition 'Landscapes of the Soul' exhibited at the Ipswich Art Gallery from May 26. Rob Williams

The exhibition runs from May 22-August 18.

It was curated by Boyd's friend, Barry Pearce.

"The story of Arthur Boyd is one of genius evolving out of childhood innocence,” Mr Pearce said.

