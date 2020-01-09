Lost in the system: Why this man’s date in court took so long

SITTING in the passenger seat of a car, a 31-year-old Adare man was harbouring two small bags containing meth residue in a bag fitted around his shoulder.

While conducting patrols on February 21, 2018, at Lake Apex, Gatton, police came across the blue Mazda 3 and pulled it over about 8.40pm.

Gatton Magistrates Court was told police spotted Aaron Page in the front passenger seat and noticed he was “trying to conceal” the bag.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor said the occupants and car were detained for a search.

When they searched Page’s bag, police found two clip-seal bags with an amount of residue of a crystal substance consistent with methylamphetamine.

The court heard Page claimed he had found the bags in a toilet and had stashed them in his bag “so children would not pick them up”.

“(He said) he had forgotten to dispose of them,” Sgt Windsor said.

Page’s lawyer Andrew Gillard told magistrate Kay Ryan that Page had turned over a new leaf since the night he was charged at Lake Apex.

“He did have a drug problem but he’s dealt with that,” Mr Gillard said.

Sgt Windsor explained to Ms Ryan the reason Page’s charge was being dealt with in court more than a year after it occurred.

“(Page) was given a notice to appear (but) the matter was never transferred to the courts,” he said.

“It was identified in an audit and on November 30, 2019, police attended (Page’s) address and advised him of the error.”

Ms Ryan said that since his offence, Page had been dealt with for other offences.

“This charge could have been dealt with at the same time and you would not have received any increase in penalty,” Ms Ryan said.

Page pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs. Ms Ryan recorded his conviction but did not punish Page further.

“Keep yourself out of trouble – you otherwise have," she said.