Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Lost GoPro owner turns up half a world away

The search is over for this woman after her GoPro was found washed up on the beach containing photos and videos of the surfer.
The search is over for this woman after her GoPro was found washed up on the beach containing photos and videos of the surfer. Contributed
Matty Holdsworth
by

THE GoPro lost at sea, discovered by a holidaying Brisbane family, has been claimed by its owner half a world away.

Lina Skjelstad was on an exchange program on the Sunshine Coast from Norway when it went missing.

She was using her brother's GoPro when it was lost at sea with photos and videos dating back to 2012.

Cara Ryan's two young children, Caden, 4, and Aria, 2, picked up the destroyed item on a morning walk along the beach at Goat Island at Maroochydore.

 

The Daily front page that alerted the mystery find.
The Daily front page that alerted the mystery find. The Daily

The Australian family of Ms Skjelstad contacted The Daily after seeing the front page, informing it was hers.

Speaking from Norway, Ms Skjelstad called the find by the young family a "miracle".

 

Norway's Lina Skjelstad lost her brother's GoPro while on holidays in Australia.
Norway's Lina Skjelstad lost her brother's GoPro while on holidays in Australia. Contributed

"This was the most expensive day of my year in Australia," she said with a laugh.

"I broke my phone, lost the GoPro and then broke my surfboard in half.

"But other than that I had a great time here."

Topics:  exchange program goat island gopro maroochydore mystery norway sunshine coast surfing travel

The Sunshine Coast Daily
Police release comfit of 'bald, obese' machete robber

Police release comfit of 'bald, obese' machete robber

UPDATE: POLICE have released a comfit image of a man they suspect robbed a Withcott service station armed with a machete Tuesday night.

Senior Ipswich council officers Lindsay, Maudsley resign

Ipswich City Council Administration Building and Council Chambers.

Council officers involved in corruption investigation resign

'Childcare changes will cost us $9000 a year'

BUDGET PRESSURE: Jessica Somerville and Michael Weir of Raceview, with four-week-old baby Maxwell, have concerns about upcoming changes to child care. Also pictured are Toby Somerville, 5, Bianca Somerville, 9, and Charlotte Somerville, 8.

Mum says low-income bracket hit hard

Work to start on major $20M infrastructure project

An artist impression of the new $20 million sewerage treatment plant to be built in Lowood, servicing the Fernvale and Lowood areas.

The facility will service the Lowood and Fernvale areas

Local Partners