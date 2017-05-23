'Lost' customer prompts action

David Harris has made a sign to put up in the Orion carpark so he can locate his vehicle.

FOUND yourself lost and confused in the car park of Orion Shopping Centre lately?

If so, you are not alone.

The QT last week published a letter from Bellbird Park pensioner David Harris, a relatively new arrival to the Ipswich area he soon found himself in a predicament at Orion.

The 70 year-old, who has Parkinson's disease, said the lack of signs in the carpark meant it made it difficult for people to find their way back to their car and was therefore a potential health and safety risk.

David Harris complained about the lack of signage in the underground car park. Rob Williams

"I complained to centre management about the issue because I had seen many people unable to find their car in the car park,” Mr Harris said.

"My Parkinson's disease is one thing, but I often see ladies in particular with heaps of small kids and trolleys filled up to the brim who are lost.”

After featuring in the paper, Mr Harris followed up with the shopping centre who said they were looking into the issue.

I'M HERE: David Harris took car park signage into his own hands at Orion. Rob Williams

He didn't have to wait too long for good news, with the centre confirming this week that moves were in place to provide "way finding” signs.

Orion Springfield manager Melissa Crittenden said the shopping centre was always looking for ways to help customers.

"Orion Springfield Central is in the process of a full upgrade of way-finding signage, with industry experts being brought in to ensure that the best possible outcome is obtained,” Ms Crittenden said.

"While this process is taking place, temporary column signage will be implemented to number the rows and assist customers in locating their vehicles.

"David's feedback has been recorded, however the final design is yet to be confirmed and will be decided in consultation with our way finding experts.”

Work on the section of car park Mr Harris complained about should be complete in three weeks, with signs to be progressively rolled out across the remainder of the centre.