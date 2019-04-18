Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Lost boy found naked in Highett

by Aneeka Simonis
18th Apr 2019 10:50 AM

A lost boy has been found naked in Highett this morning.

Police launched an appeal to reunite him with his parents, after he knocked on a Hibberd Street door about 2.45am.

He was taken to hospital for assessment and his parents have now come forward.

Police believe the boy is about nine years old.

He hadn't spoken to emergency services.

He has blonde straight shoulder-length hair, blue eyes and a thin build.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Cheltenham Police on 9583 9767.

More Stories

children investigation located lost lost child parenting parents

Top Stories

    DRIVERS BEWARE: Speed limit drop in busy town

    premium_icon DRIVERS BEWARE: Speed limit drop in busy town

    Politics The works will also improve the area which is a popular destination for locals, tourists and day-trippers.

    EASTER: What's open in Ipswich this long weekend

    premium_icon EASTER: What's open in Ipswich this long weekend

    News What's open in Ipswich this Easter weekend

    • 18th Apr 2019 12:00 PM
    Pay, hours and education for future councillors

    premium_icon Pay, hours and education for future councillors

    Council News A new program will ease the transition post-March 2020 elections.

    Manhunt launched after home invasion

    premium_icon Manhunt launched after home invasion

    Crime They stole a safe before speeding off in a silver Mercedes-Benz